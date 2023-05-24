A man has been arrested in connection with arson fires this week at two historic churches in Douglas, officials say.

The Douglas Fire Department saw flames and heavy smoke at the St. Stephen’s Church after receiving a 911 call about the blaze about 10:51 a.m. Monday. While battling that fire, crews saw smoke coming from a neighboring church, First Presbyterian, a department spokesman said.

St. Stephen’s suffered significant structural damage. First Presbyterian lost its roof, the spokesman said.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday dealing with flare-ups.

No one was injured in the fires.

Arson investigators from Douglas Police, Douglas Fire, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Gilbert Fire and the FBI determined the fires were intentionally set.

Eric Ridenour, 58, was then identified as a person of interest, a news release from Douglas police said.

After searching Ridenour’s home, he was arrested by ATF and taken to the Cochise County jail. He is awaiting transfer to federal custody, police said.

A motive is not known and the investigation continues, officials said.

Douglas is about 120 miles southeast of Tucson.