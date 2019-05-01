A man was arrested on suspicion of murder three days after a man was found dead in Pantano Wash on the city's east side, Tucson police said.
Kenneth K. Boyd, 18, also faces one count of armed robbery in the death of the middle-aged man, whose body was found by a passerby on April 25.
A woman was walking her dog when she spotted the man in the wash near 7600 East Broadway Boulevard. His identity is being withheld until police notify the family, a news release said.
Detectives later received a tip about a possible suspect.
Boyd was apprehended April 28 near Stefan Gollob Park, nearly a mile away from where the man was found. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
No further information has been released.