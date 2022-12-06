Man shot, killed by DPS trooper south of Tucson

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a man near Arivaca on Sunday.

On Dec. 4, the trooper stopped a large sport utility vehicle for multiple traffic violations and suspected criminal activity west of Arivaca Road. As the trooper approached the vehicle, which had dark, tinted windows, a rear passenger opened the door and confronted the trooper, a news release from AZDPS said.

The trooper attempted to control the passenger, but there were eight people in the vehicle. While trying to control the passenger, the trooper gave commands to the driver to cooperate and turn off the vehicle. As a result of the confrontation, the trooper pointed his gun at the driver, the news release.

The driver then accelerated away. Since both the trooper and the rear passenger were partially in and out of the vehicle, the trooper fired one round, striking the driver, the news release said.

It was not apparent to the trooper that the driver was struck since the vehicle fled east on Arivaca Road. The trooper, who was injured, ran back to his vehicle and pursued the suspect. After one mile, the suspect’s vehicle finally stopped, the news release said.

The trooper then conducted a high-risk stop and gave commands to the occupants while awaiting backup. During the stop, it became apparent the driver was wounded from the shooting, the news release said.

Once the vehicle was determined safe, the trooper got the driver out and rendered first aid. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead, the news release said.

The names of the driver and trooper were not released. Initial investigation indicated that the driver was involved in human smuggling, the news release said.