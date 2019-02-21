A 17-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges after an alleged attempt to flee from authorities resulted in a crash killing three teens in San Tan Valley Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two 18-year-old men who died in the crash as Amonte Deshawn Jones of Mesa and Chase James Bulmahn of San Tan Valley.
The two men and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seatbelts during the crash, the news release said.
At about 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a silver car for an expired temporary vehicle registration and excessive speed near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw, a department news release said.
The 17-year-old driver allegedly refused to stop, leading the deputy on a short high-speed chase before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a cement barricade.
The 17-year-old boy, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He admitted to deputies of being under the influence of marijuana during the incident.
Deputies then discovered marijuana, drugs, a large amount of cash, an AR-15 rifle, one MP40 sub-machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns inside the car, the news release said.
The juvenile driver faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony flight.