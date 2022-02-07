Police investigate murder-suicide of Tucson couple in their 70s

A 73-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide on Tucson’s east side Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Tucson police were called to a house near South Pantano and East Golf Links roads at 12:45 p.m. for a welfare check and found Karen Parish and Wayne Hayes dead.

Detectives determined the shootings were an isolated incident, and there are no outstanding suspects. Parish and Hayes lived in the home they were found in for years and had what was described as a "common law marriage" relationship, police said.

Detectives are investigating who shot who before committing suicide.

Tucson now stands at seven homicides as of Feb. 7, three more than the four the city saw at the same time last year, according to TPD records.

