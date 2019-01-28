A man killed in an apparent home invasion on Saturday morning in Sahuarita, Ariz., has been identified, police said.
Manuel Bojorquez, 59, of Eloy, Ariz., has been identified as the person who died in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road, west of South Nogales Highway, said Sgt. M. Falquez, a department spokesman in a news release.
A second victim was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.
Further details of the shooting and the two victims have not been released.
The investigation so far shows, "multiple Spanish-speaking males entered the home with multiple firearms and fired shots," the release said.
The gunmen had their faces covered.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 to speak with an on duty officer or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.