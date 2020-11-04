Tucson police identify two killed in weekend shooting

Two people killed in a shooting on Tucson's south side Sunday have been identified.

Isidro Fernando Hernandez-Ortiz, 23, and Oscar Daniel Dicochea, 21, were shot and killed after a shooting about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Aerospace Parkway, south of the Tucson International Airport, Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers in the area after a report of gunfire were flagged down and directed into a desert area where the shooting occurred. Several witnesses were there.

Hernandez-Ortiz and a woman who also was shot were still at the scene. Her wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Two other people had been taken to the hospital separate. One of them was Dicochea, who was pronounced at the hospital, police said.

The other man who was shot had been taken to a hospital and had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

About 50 people were gathered in area where the shooting occurred when two groups started fighting, police said. Gunfire followed.

Several people fled before police arrived. No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

The incident was the second reported shooting Sunday. Officers also responded to a shooting Sunday around midnight at Ten's Showclub, Magos said.

