Tucson police make second arrest in fatal shooting at downtown garage

The other charges for Garcia include six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of robbery, auto theft and felony vandalism, TPD said.

Witnesses said two men tried to rob several people in the garage. Armed with a handgun, they eventually carjacked the Nissan pickup and struck several other parked vehicles as they made their way to the exit.

Police located the stolen truck around noon Sunday near East Speedway and North Fourth Avenue, but the vehicle fled, touching off the police chase. Officers did not shoot back but continued chasing the truck until the driver ditched it in the 5100 block of East 22nd.

Tucson SWAT officers searched a nearby apartment complex where the driver was reportedly hiding but by 4 p.m. the suspect was not found, police said.

Doe, the victim, was a member of a construction crew that did tree-planting and other physically demanding work, said Frank Lopez, Doe’s supervisor at Chula Vista Landscaping northwest of Tucson.

“He had a way with people. He always made us laugh, no matter how hard the situation was,” Lopez said. “He beat colon cancer several years ago, and I think that gave him perspective on life.”