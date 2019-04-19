A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his accomplice was killed in an apparent home robbery, Tucson police said.
Lorenzo Yslava fled the scene of the shooting Monday night but was arrested Thursday, according to the Tucson Police Department. He was booked into the Pima County jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.
On Monday night, officers were at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of South Mission Road for a separate call when they were flagged down about a shooting.
Officers located a man who had been shot. He was able to give his name to an officer before collapsing. Officers and Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Rene Orantez Jr., 32. Officers learned he had gang-affiliations, though there is no indication the incident was gang-related, police said.
Detectives learned that Orantez and another man, later identified as Yslava, were armed with handguns and forced their way into an apartment, police said. They held the residents at gunpoint while taking items from the home.
A fight ensued between Orantez and one of the residents. Yslava fired his gun in the direction of the fight and struck Orantez, police said.
The robbery appears to have been drug related, not a random incident, police said.