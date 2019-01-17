Information obtained during a traffic stop led sheriff's deputies to more than $400,000 worth of drugs this week, authorities say.
On Tuesday evening, Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco, 34, was pulled over by Pima County Sheriff's deputies near the 1000 block of North Euclid Road.
The traffic investigation led to $1,916 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth found in his possession, a sheriff's department news release said.
A two-day investigation started after deputies received information during the traffic stop about a home in the 1900 block of North Wilmot Road.
Deputies found a stolen handgun, 10,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of heroin, nearly six pounds of cocaine, and 9 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $400,000 inside.
Lopez-Verduzco was arrested on one count of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug, transportation for sale, one count prohibited possessor, and one count possessing a firearm while transporting narcotics.
