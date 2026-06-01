Prefer us on Google Learn More

After arresting a woman last week in connection with the 1975 killing of her stepfather, Pima County sheriff's investigators discovered "additional human remains" on a property where he lived that year, they said Monday night.

The remains will undergo DNA testing to help with identification, but "based on the information available at this time, investigators believe the newly discovered evidence is associated with the case involving William Reginald Sipfle," the stepfather, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Other human remains connected to the case were previously discovered in October 1975 at a Pima County Waste Transfer Station, but the Sheriff's Department was unable to identify them until 2025, when it partnered with a company specializing in forensic genealogy and identified them as Sipfle. He was 73 when he went missing in 1975.

Carol Ann Beall, 79, was arrested May 28 and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in Sipfle's death.

On May 29, detectives with the Sheriff’s Department's Homicide and Cold Case Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 7400 block of North La Cañada Drive where Sipfle lived in 1975.

After learning that evidence related to the case might be concealed on the property, detectives excavated an area there, where they discovered the additional remains, the news release said.