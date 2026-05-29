One woman who visited the streamers appeared to be cited by law enforcement for parking on the street, which is prohibited.

In another interaction, a deputy was heard off-camera speaking to Riches about complaints from residents.

Riches said he thought "haters" would make "frivolous" calls about him and the other streamers making noise or going on Guthrie's property.

The deputy said there had been those types of calls and also calls of legitimate concern. He did not give additional details about those reports.

The deputy also said there was an "enhanced presence" of law enforcement in the area because of a level of uncertainty about who would show up and what they would do, he said. He noted that the department watches Riches' livestreams.

He didn't take any action or make the streamers leave.

The sheriff's office declined a request for comment from the Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Investigators continue offering little to no updates

Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI has publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie's abduction despite receiving tens of thousands of leads.

The mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson on Feb. 1 after she did not show up at a friend's home to watch a virtual church service.

Sheriff's department spokesperson Angelica Carrillo previously described the case as remaining "active and ongoing."