Nancy Guthrie's front yard once was packed with fresh and artificial yellow flowers, signs, art and photos.
Just the fabric flowers remain, with a few pieces of art and a few signs.
Guthrie's disappearance from her Catalina Foothills home is approaching the four-month mark.
The driveway and the path up to the front door are now both roped off, with No Trespassing signs attached.
Streamers persist despite drought of new information
Across the street from the house, rocks and cuttings of prickly cactus plants have been placed near where the edge of the property, full of wild desert plants and shrubs, meets the asphalt road. This spot was where reporters and YouTube streamers used to stand to conduct their daily news updates in the early days of Guthrie's disappearance.
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While the daily gaggle of reporters and streamers that overtook Guthrie's street for over a month has mostly disappeared, some streamers return now and then to her home to report on her disappearance, despite the lack of new information.
These streamers are also causing concern in the neighborhood.
One true crime YouTuber, Jonathan Lee Riches, returned to her home on May 18 with several other streamers one evening to do a "reenactment" of the night Guthrie disappeared.
He stayed there for more than seven hours, until early morning. Throughout the video, sheriff's deputies stopped to patrol the house.
Throughout the night, fans stopped by the streamers to chat, share conspiracies about the case and to donate a range of items like homemade cookies, bug spray, battery packs and a portable table.
One woman who visited the streamers appeared to be cited by law enforcement for parking on the street, which is prohibited.
In another interaction, a deputy was heard off-camera speaking to Riches about complaints from residents.
Riches said he thought "haters" would make "frivolous" calls about him and the other streamers making noise or going on Guthrie's property.
The deputy said there had been those types of calls and also calls of legitimate concern. He did not give additional details about those reports.
The deputy also said there was an "enhanced presence" of law enforcement in the area because of a level of uncertainty about who would show up and what they would do, he said. He noted that the department watches Riches' livestreams.
He didn't take any action or make the streamers leave.
The sheriff's office declined a request for comment from the Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.
Investigators continue offering little to no updates
Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI has publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie's abduction despite receiving tens of thousands of leads.
The mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson on Feb. 1 after she did not show up at a friend's home to watch a virtual church service.
Sheriff's department spokesperson Angelica Carrillo previously described the case as remaining "active and ongoing."
"The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case," Carrillo said in a written statement May 1.
The statement was juxtaposed by comments FBI Director Kash Patel made on Sean Hannity's podcast, where he appeared to criticize the sheriff's department and Sheriff Chris Nanos' handling of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction.
"In the Nancy Guthrie case, I got frustrated because I knew from my sources — they were trying to keep you guys out," Hannity said.
"They did," Patel replied.
Patel acknowledged that the sheriff's department had jurisdiction as the lead investigating agency in the matter, and the FBI offered its support.
"And for four days we were kept out of the investigation," Patel said.
Patel alleged that, had the FBI gotten involved in the investigation sooner, the video would have been released closer to Guthrie's abduction and potentially recovered more footage from Google's servers, as Guthrie wasn't part of a paid subscription service that stores videos and images for longer periods.
The sheriff's department told The Arizona Republic that Nanos was aware of Patel's statements and asserted that the FBI became involved from the investigation's beginning.
"Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight," sheriff's department spokesperson Brittany Abarr previously said. "A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene, working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay."
Nanos remains in the spotlight for an unrelated matter. Pima County supervisors have since voted to refer him to the state attorney general for possible perjury and urged him to repair trust after months of controversy over allegations he misrepresented his work history.
It was the latest escalation for the Democratic-majority board, whose members had used an old territorial law to compel Nanos to give them sworn testimony about his work history, among other matters.
Though the supervisors referred Nanos' actions to the attorney general for review, they did not take a position on whether Nanos committed a crime.
Reporters Richard Ruelas and Stephanie Murray contributed to this report.