A Tucson police community service officer is being investigated by the DEA and faces unspecified charges for "off-duty actions," police said.

The Tucson Police Department received notification Tuesday from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Tucson office about an ongoing criminal investigation involving the TPD employee, police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Police said they are withholding the employee's identity pending formal filing of charges. The employee holds the rank of community service officer professional staff member, and joined TPD in December 2021, the news release said.

After hearing from the DEA, TPD said, it launched a criminal investigation and an administrative inquiry into the employee's alleged actions and decided to initiate proceedings to terminate employment. The employee has also been placed on unpaid leave.

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar emphasized in the news release that the department takes charges of criminal misconduct by its personnel seriously.

“The Tucson Police Department treats all allegations of criminal acts or misconduct by employees very seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by this employee are not reflective of our agency's core values, and warranted immediate review and action on my behalf,” Kasmar said.