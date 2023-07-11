Two additional people have been arrested in the killing last month of a Tucson man, police say.

In the June 25 incident, Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez, 19, was shot and killed during a fight at an apartment complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road, Tucson police said in a news release. Another man was wounded.

Augustine Alvarez, 19, was arrested shortly after in connection with the killing.

On July 6, police arrested David Andrew Gorosave, 38, and Robert Phillip Coronado, 31, in connection with the killing of Gonzalez. The men were booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first degree murder, first degree burglary, armed bobbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault, the release said.

Bond for each man was set at $1 million.