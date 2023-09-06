A Tucson non-profit is asking for the community's help after a theft Tuesday night of equipment used by athletes with physical and mental disabilities.

Team Hoyt Arizona was founded in March 2016 by Steve and Denise King. The goal: inclusion in athletic competition.

It gives athletes with physical and mental disabilities unable to compete solo the opportunity to be a part of a team, participating in events across the state.

A break-in Tuesday night of the team trailer kept at the founder's home near West Roger and North Flowing Wells roads resulted in the group losing about $20,000 in race chairs and other equipment, according to Jenny Hall, the organization's social media manager. In total, five black folding race chairs, two running chairs, a generator as well as an Adaptive Star rolling chair meant for adults was stolen, she said.

"This has a tremendous impact on [the organization]," Hall said. "We have to take funds that we'd normally allocate to race fees and their families [to see what we can replace] and that's going to cut into the race season."

These funds, Hall says, are to cover race-day expenses for both athletes and their families.

Photos provided to the Arizona Daily Star show a broken lock on the entryway of the trailer and another showing the trailer empty of the equipment usually stored there.

Team Hoyt Arizona's first event was going to be on Sunday, the TMC Tucson 10K. Not only has the theft been a stressful way to start the 2023 season, but Hall also says this could spell trouble for organization in the near future.

"We're either going to have to ask our families to either start helping to pay for races, or we're going to have to hold off on anyone running with us for a while," she said.

A report has been filed with the Tucson Police Department.

Hall and members of the team are asking the Tucson community to be on the lookout for the stolen items.

A fundraising event to recoup some of the losses is being planned for the near future, Hall said. If anyone is interested in ways to help, follow the organization's Facebook page for updates.