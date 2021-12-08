Democratic candidate Hobbs issues apology to fired staffer, speaks to Black leaders

While Hobbs continues to refuse to do interviews, she did have an audience with about 30 Black leaders on Wednesday. Among those present was Garrick McFadden, a Democrat who waged an unsuccessful race for Congress in 2018, the same time Hobbs got elected secretary of state.

McFadden told Capitol Media Services he thinks that, after being battered over her initial response, Hobbs finally understands what she did and why it was wrong.

"I think a light clicked in on the subtle uses of racism and how what she did was racist," he said.

McFadden said Hobbs probably didn't see herself or her activities as having a racial bias.

"Part of the dissonance she was feeling was, 'I'm not a Klansman,'" he said.

But McFadden said that sometimes white people do not understand there are other, more subtle forms of racism. And McFadden, who is an attorney, said the fact that a jury returned such a large verdict in a place like Arizona should have made it clear to Hobbs that others clearly saw what happened to Adams as being racially motivated.

He said the Hobbs who spoke Wednesday now gets it.