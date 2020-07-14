Democrats facing off in Pima County Recorder's race talk voting rights, representation

“There have been some really egregious shortcomings that have put vulnerable populations in even more vulnerable situations,” she said.

Two years ago, Cázares-Kelly applied for an open position with the Recorder's Office as a Tohono O’odham outreach coordinator, advertised as paying between $14 to $33 an hour, she says.

With a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary English Education and a Master’s in Educational Leadership, Cázares-Kelly has worked in tribal institutions for 14 years, in higher education and at the high school level, most recently as a college and career readiness counselor.

She is also the co-founder of the grassroots community organization Indivisible Tohono, which provides opportunities for education and civic engagement for tribal members.

After two rounds of interviews and a Tohono O'odham language test, she met for a one-on-one interview with F. Ann Rodriguez, who offered her the position on the spot, at $14 an hour, Cázares-Kelly says.