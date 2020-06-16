Despite available COVID-19 reprieve, Pima County evictions uneven, frequent

Residents across metropolitan Tucson facing eviction are sometimes still losing their homes even though they qualify for a COVID-19 reprieve under an executive order issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a county memo says.

Since evictions resumed June 1, 783 cases have been processed and, based on a sampling of those, an eviction order has been issued about 75 percent of the time, according to a memorandum by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. The current average of 52 cases per day being processed at the county’s Consolidated Justice Court stands in contrast to a normal period, the report shows, when 10 to 30 cases are heard per day.

Huckelberry, in a 15-page memorandum provided to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, said the issues “require further information and appropriate investigation not only by the County Attorney, but potentially the Arizona Office of the Courts.”

But Adam Watters, presiding judge at the court, said the judges are trying to deal “as best they can.”

“I honestly don’t believe any part of the governor’s executive order was not obeyed by our court,” he said, referring to a March 24 order that’s intended to both protect the tenants during the pandemic but also allow landlords to seek evictions. The order is in effect until July 22.

In some cases, tenants are being allowed to stay after a judge granted the eviction, “but a constable cannot physically execute a writ or restitution, which means force the tenant the leave the property, until after the moratorium lifts,” said Amanda Rutherford, an attorney with Tucson’s Step Up To Justice.