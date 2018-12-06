To make a donation to help Chase White's wife and four children pay off their mortgage, go to tunnel2towers.org and press donate.

To attend the funeral

A public viewing will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Adair Avalon Funeral Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue, Oro Valley.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue. Everyone attending is requested to be seated by 9:00 a.m.