Don't expect results on election night, Arizona's top election official warns

If you think you’ll go to bed on election night knowing who won, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has a bit of advice.
Think again.
Hobbs is trying to tamp down expectations of instant results — or even final tallies within a day or two.
In a press briefing Wednesday, she detailed all the steps that must happen after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, even though the process of balloting and counting is automated.
Those include not just the regular tabulation process at each precinct, but also handling what could be a flood of early ballots that were not mailed in but were dropped off at polling stations. They cannot be counted until after the regular voting-day results are in.
Then there’s the fact that state law gives anyone whose early ballot signature does not match what’s on file up to five business days after the election — or until Nov. 10 this year — to come in and fix it. A similar deadline exists for voters who are handed “provisional” ballots because of some missing information or questions about their voting status.
There’s also a required hand-count audit to physically compare what voters marked on their ballots with what the machines tallied.
All that assumes the polls shut as scheduled. State law requires them to remain open so that anyone in line at 7 p.m. gets to cast a ballot.
There’s the possibility of mechanical breakdowns or other issues.
“The election doesn’t end on Election Day,” Hobbs said.
She knows something about that on a personal level.
Two years ago on election night, the Associated Press declared that Republican Steve Gaynor had been elected secretary of state, not Hobbs. The wire service later had to rescind that call as new counts, particularly of late-received early votes, erased Gaynor’s lead.
In the end, it took 10 days to show Hobbs was the victor as she won by close to 20,000 votes out of more than 2.4 million ballots cast.
That race, coupled with a close contest for U.S. Senate between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, led to some claims of fraud that were never substantiated.
“That contributed to people not trusting the results of that election,” Hobbs said.
This year might only be worse, with President Trump stoking fears that election results will not be accurate, with a particular focus on late-counted early ballots changing the election-night results.
That’s one of the reasons Hobbs is reaching out now to create more realistic expectations of getting final results.
“These things take time,” she said.
How much time?
Legally speaking, counties have 20 days after the election to finalize the tallies. The results are not considered final until the formal statewide canvass, which is set for Dec. 3.
The concerns about election integrity also raise questions about possible voter intimidation.
“We’re certainly staying on top of any credible threats that exist,” Hobbs said.
It is illegal under state law to use force or threats to compel someone to vote or refrain from voting. And Hobbs said there are very strict rules for what happens not only at polling places, but within the 75-foot perimeter around them in which election activities are prohibited.
Less clear is what can occur outside that line.
“If folks are armed, if they’re in any way indicating intentionally intimidating behavior, it’s not allowed,” Hobbs said.
“The poll workers are trained in terms of responding,” she continued. “If folks witness this, you should report it to the marshal or inspector inside the polling place.”
Most of these problems are pretty easy to resolve, said Lynn Constable, Yavapai County’s elections director.
“I go out and I put on an election vest and I tell people to ‘knock it off,’ ” she said. “Sometimes they just need to see that authoritative figure. If I can’t go and stop it, then I will call on law enforcement to back me up.”
But Constable said law enforcement at polling places is not the answer, as the presence of police can “create its own problems.”
That’s not just her assessment.
“The continued presence of uniformed law enforcement personnel at a voting location, whether in or outside the 75-foot limit, may have the effect of intimidating voters,” Hobbs is advising county election officials in formal guidance being prepared for this election.
“Counties will balance this potentially intimidating effect with the need to preserve the peace and respond to emergencies.”
The other potential form of intimidation is taking photographs of those who show up to vote.
Hobbs said that is strictly prohibited within the 75-foot limit. That’s also why, unlike in some states, there are no Election Day photos of candidates casting their own ballots in Arizona.
“Further, much like the open display of firearms, taking photos or videos outside the 75-foot limit may have an intimidating effect on others entering or exiting the voting location,” Hobbs is advising county election officials. “In particular, filming voters based on race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is inappropriate.”
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Watch now: Peek inside this Barrio Viejo home near downtown Tucson
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Barrio Viejo virtual home tour
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.