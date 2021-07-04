Driver shortage leaves vulnerable transit riders waiting

Talks are underway about how to increase hiring, he said, and a job fair is scheduled for later this month to find drivers not only for the RTA, but for the city’s services as well as Tucson Unified School District and the University of Arizona.

For families such as Rusty Bowen’s, complimentary rides provide more opportunities for independence as well as caregiver respite.

‘Vulnerable people’

Rusty Bowen’s mother, Lois Bowen, said her son did not use rides services for about 14 months because of COVID-19.

When he said he would like to go to church again last month, Lois Bowen called to make sure everything was still in order with Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride. The religious services he likes start at 9 a.m., she said, and although drivers are not typically starting shifts until 9 a.m., they said they could get him there on time.

She was grateful for the accommodation but then no one showed at their home that morning.

The second time, a driver was supposed to be at the church for pickup at 12:45 p.m. on a sweltering day, but no one showed. Rusty called his mother and said he was waiting outside and had not received the planned text about exactly when the driver would arrive.