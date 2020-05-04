Ducey: Haircuts to be allowed in Arizona Friday, restaurant dining resumes Monday

Leer en español

PHOENIX — Starting Friday Arizonans will once again be able to go to barber shops and beauty salons.

And restaurant dining will resume Monday, under new coronavirus guidelines Gov. Doug Ducey issued Monday afternoon.

But there will be restrictions, ranging from limits on capacity, physical distancing and wearing masks. And depending on the size of the business, appointment-only might be required.

Ducey said he intends to allow other businesses like fitness studio and gyms to reopen, but he did not release a timeline for that to happen. Similarly, pools at apartment complexes, hotels and motels will soon reopen, he said.

Ditto for bars, movie theaters and other businesses. Ducey did not mention tattoo studios and massage parlors.

Ducey said the changes were made as the state has increased the number of tests being performed to check for COVID-19. And he acknowledged that more tests will equal more findings that people are in fact ill.

But Ducey said the key for him is that the percentage of the tests that come back positive.

"And that is what's on the downward trajectory," he said.

"It's a good trend," the governor continued. "And it gives us the confidence to make some economic decisions safely."

The trends the governor is using to explain his latest actions might be a bit misleading.