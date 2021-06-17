Ducey takes his struggling tax-cut plan to business leaders to build pressure

PHOENIX — Unable to advance his proposed $1.9 billion permanent tax cut at the Capitol, Gov. Doug Ducey is now going public — or at least to business interests — trying to build pressure.

Some of the numbers he is using in that sales pitch, however, are not quite accurate.

Ducey's office created a website Thursday where individuals can sign up to show support for the plan, which lacks the necessary legislative votes. There already were a handful of names on the site as of early afternoon.

The Republican governor also is taking his case directly to business owners. At a telephone "town hall'' Thursday afternoon, Ducey, along with the two main legislative proponents of the tax-cut proposal, appealed to people who, based on the questions they were asking, already support the plan.

It could be the business owners that have the most to gain.

First, the proposal would collapse all tax brackets into a single rate of 2.5%. That isn't much of a break for couples earning up to $53,000, who now are in the 2.59% tax bracket.

But earnings above $318,000 a year, now taxed at 4.5%, would be subject to the 2.5% rate.