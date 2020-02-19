Early voting begins, ballots being mailed for Arizona's presidential preference election

Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 19, at three Tucson sites for Democrats’ March 17 presidential preference election in Arizona.
Also, more than 173,500 ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Pima County Democrats who have signed up to be on the permanent early voting list.
However, the Pima County Recorder’s Office suggests waiting to vote in person or to mail in ballots until after Super Tuesday on March 3. That’s because more candidates may drop out of the presidential race after seeing the results that day, when voters in 14 states and two territories cast their ballots.
Already, the list of 18 Democratic candidates on Arizona’s ballot — printed in advance — includes seven who have dropped out. A voter may cast only one ballot even if their selected candidate drops out, the Recorder’s Office emphasizes.
Only voters who registered as Democrats by the Feb. 18 deadline are eligible to vote in Arizona’s March 17 election, because the state’s Republican Party opted not to hold a presidential preference election this year. Independents are not eligible to vote in the Democratic presidential preference election.
Early voting is available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 13 at these local sites:
- Downtown: Pima County Recorder’s Main Office, 240 N. Stone Ave. (on the first floor of the County Public Service Center).
- South side: Recorder’s Annex, 6550 S. Country Club Road (one block south of Valencia on the west side of the street; northeast corner of the building).
- East side: Recorder’s East Side Annex, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D (southwest corner of Broadway and Kolb, west of the Gaslight Theatre).
Among Pima County’s registered voters, about 40% are Democrats, 30% are “others” including independents, and 29% are Republicans.
As of midday Tuesday, Pima County had 577,979 registered voters including 230,635 Democrats, according to the Recorder’s Office.