Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Arizona
Elections

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday, Oct. 5. The easiest way to do so is online at servicearizona.com 

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Arizona for the Nov. 3 general election.

Arizona allows any voter to request a ballot by mail and to return it either by mail or by dropping it off. Or you can vote in person, either on Election Day or at an early voting site.

To vote early in person, go to an early voting site between Oct. 7 and Oct. 30. Locations are listed online at recorder.pima.gov

To find out where to vote in person on Election Day, see tucne.ws/mypoll

Or, voters may request an early ballot by mail online at tucne.ws/ballot or by calling the recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

Early ballots will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

The recorder’s office offers these instructions for voting by mail:

Place your voted ballot-by-mail in the postage paid envelope provided to you, seal and sign the envelope, then return it by doing one of the following:

  • Mail to Pima County Recorder, P.O. Box 3145, Tucson AZ 85702-3145.
  • Deliver in person to 240 N. Stone Ave.
  • Drop it off at any early voting site or curbside ballot drop-off site. Locations are listed online at recorder.pima.gov
  • Drop it off at any Pima County polling place on Election Day. Locations are listed at tucne.ws/polls

You must sign the ballot envelope in order for your ballot to be processed.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Want to know about local candidates?

To see the Arizona Daily Star's articles about local candidates and races in this election, see:

Tucson.com/news/election

