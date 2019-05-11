A vehicle crash was blocking the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Congress Street for more than an hour Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 3:20 p.m. at milepost 258.
Authorities reopened the off-ramp shortly before 5 p.m.
No further information has been released.
UPDATE: I-10 EB Congress off-ramp is now open, but right lanes are still restricted due to an earlier crash. #tucson https://t.co/QVKFAAfNd5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2019