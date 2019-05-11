A photo of the crash scene taken by ADOT cameras after 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

A vehicle crash was blocking the eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Congress Street for more than an hour Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash at about 3:20 p.m. at milepost 258.

Authorities reopened the off-ramp shortly before 5 p.m.

No further information has been released.

