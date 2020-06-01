Education Notes: Amphi hiring bus drivers for upcoming school year

The Amphitheater School District will be holding job fairs to hire bus drivers every Wednesday through the end of June.
Social distancing will be practiced at the in-person job fairs, and no registration is required.
Bus drivers can earn $14.12 to $14.68 per hour and are paid minimum wage during training.
The job fairs are at 200 E. Roger Road from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Candidates can also apply online at tucne.ws/amphibus.
Sunnyside Alumni Association awards $50K in scholarships
The Sunnyside Alumni Association awarded $50,750 in scholarships to 48 graduating seniors in the district.
“Dollars for Scholars” collects contributions from district employees, professional associations, community organizations, businesses and individual donors to award scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Sunnyside High School — Dafne Flores, Adilene Escalante Duran, Samantha Hernandez, Anakaren Lugo Valencia, Jessica Vasquez Espinosa, Valeria Mendoza, Lorenzo Gomez Leon, Daniela Navarro, Jasmine Solano, Natalia Padilla, Yaxiri Ortiz, Gabriel Carbajal, Victoria Balderrama, Mario Chavez, Alexia Beltran, Jasmine Solano, Michelle Murguia, Jordan Rocha, Liliana Suarez, Beatriz Izaguirre, Paola Estrada, Carlos Frias and Vanessa Silva.
- Desert View High School — Angel Arvayo, Gloria Hernandez, Nataly Demara, Rachel Taylor, Jenny Nguyen, Robert Canady, Ysenia Dorame, Aram Collins, Liliana Delgado, Brianna Rodriguez, Isabella Espinoza, Irais Rios, Mason Prieto, Veronica Lopez, Analecia Ortiz, Izabella Brown, Cecilia Silva, Samantha Rea, Victoria Herran, Janiza Ballesteros, Atziry Palomares, Mariana Barnett Fernandez, Jaylen Pallanes and Rebeca Altamirano.
- STAR Academic Center — Yasmin Renteria
Phi Beta Kappa Association honors 5 University High seniors
The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson awarded five $2,000 scholarships to University High School seniors.
The recipients are Sebastian Montano, Julian Barraza, Tessa DeConcini, Melanie Lizarraga and Gabe Mogollon.
Since its inception in 2001, the association has awarded nearly $300,000 to public high school and University of Arizona students, a news release said.
Awards recognize artistic excellence in Tucson high-schoolers
The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is awarding $2,140 scholarships to eight high school seniors.
The Pima County Youth Arts Scholarship recognizes students who demonstrated excellence in dance, music, theater, visual arts, media arts or literary arts, a news release said.
The recipients are Andrea Lopez and Colter Pauley from City High School, Lesay Lopez from Project MORE High School, Emmanuelle Alvarez Romo and Carlos Sanchez from Sunnyside High School, Sofia Urcadez from Desert View High School, Olivia Rosenberg from Sky Islands High School, and Miette Stewart from Tucson High Magnet School.
The scholarships can be used toward enrollment at Pima Community College or Tohono O’odham Community College.
The City of Tucson and Pima County provided support for this year’s scholarships, and the awards were more than doubled due to a $10,000 donation from local artist Janey Katz and $1,120 in individual contributions.
For more information about the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, go to artsfoundtucson.org.
Oro Valley seniors receive Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge awards
Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge awarded scholarships to seven high school seniors in Oro Valley based on their academic achievements, leadership skills and community service, a news release said.
Ashley Wheeler from Canyon Del Oro High School and Clare Salazar from Basis Oro Valley each received a $4,000 Elks National Foundation scholarship.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy students Abby Odom, Kyle Bushelman, Jeremiah Grille and Henry Newman each received a $1,600 Arizona Elks Association scholarship.
Ironwood Ridge High School student Kaustin Bellon received a $1,500 Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge scholarship.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara
