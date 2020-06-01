Education Notes: Amphi hiring bus drivers for upcoming school year

Phi Beta Kappa Association honors 5 University High seniors

The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson awarded five $2,000 scholarships to University High School seniors.

The recipients are Sebastian Montano, Julian Barraza, Tessa DeConcini, Melanie Lizarraga and Gabe Mogollon.

Since its inception in 2001, the association has awarded nearly $300,000 to public high school and University of Arizona students, a news release said.

Awards recognize artistic excellence in Tucson high-schoolers

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is awarding $2,140 scholarships to eight high school seniors.

The Pima County Youth Arts Scholarship recognizes students who demonstrated excellence in dance, music, theater, visual arts, media arts or literary arts, a news release said.



The recipients are Andrea Lopez and Colter Pauley from City High School, Lesay Lopez from Project MORE High School, Emmanuelle Alvarez Romo and Carlos Sanchez from Sunnyside High School, Sofia Urcadez from Desert View High School, Olivia Rosenberg from Sky Islands High School, and Miette Stewart from Tucson High Magnet School.