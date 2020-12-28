Education Notes: Amphi seventh-grader wins Arizona peace poster contest

Edouard Preciado of Wilson K-8 in the Amphitheater School District won The Lions of Arizona Annual Peace Poster Contest.
For over 30 years Lions Clubs around the world have sponsored children ages 11-13 to create their visions of peace through the creation of “peace posters,” a news release said. This year’s theme was “peace through service.”
The posters are judged locally and winners are chosen and submitted to be judged globally for the chance to win a $5,000 prize and a trip to the global award ceremony.
This year’s 12-year-old winner was sponsored by the Catalina Oro Valley Lions Club.
“Peace is not just a word meaning friendship, but it is the key to unite the world,” Preciado said.
For more information on the Lions of Arizona go to lionsarizona.org.
Amphi educator wins teacher excellence honor
Tucson Values Teachers awarded the December Teacher Excellence Award to an Amphitheater elementary educator.
Robyn Yewell, a fifth-grade teacher at Harelson Elementary, has taught in Amphi for the past nine years.
Yewell is working on her third advanced degree, a Master of Arts in Science Teaching, and was recently named an Arizona finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science, a news release said. In 2017, she was named the Arizona Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
“She is a shining example for teachers everywhere as she individualizes instruction for each of her students during hybrid learning, making school relevant and important for every child in her class,” wrote Amphi parent Vanessa Hill, who nominated Yewell for the award. “Mrs. Yewell is an example for her students as a lifelong learner.”
Tucson Values Teachers spotlights Southern Arizona teachers every month. Winners of the Teacher Excellence Award receive $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials and flowers.
Teachers are nominated by colleagues, students, friends and community members. For more information about the award or to nominate a teacher go to tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
Catalina Foothills host kindergarten town hall
Families with kindergarten-age children are invited to virtual Kindergarten Town Hall meetings with Catalina Foothills educators.
Participants will learn about the half-day kindergarten program and the optional, fee-based full-day kindergarten program, during an hour-long meeting. Open enrollment applicants are welcome to attend.
More information and registration for all-day kindergarten can be found at cfsd16.org.
To sign up for a Kindergarten Town Hall meeting, type one of the following URLs into your browser:
• Canyon View Elementary, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/cvkinder. For more information call 209-7700.
• Manzanita Elementary, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/mkinder. For more information call 209-7800.
• Sunrise Drive Elementary, Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.: tucne.ws/sdkinder. For more information call 209-7900.
• Ventana Vista Elementary, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/vvkinder. For more information call 209-8000.
