Education Notes: Amphi seventh-grader wins Arizona peace poster contest

Edouard Preciado of Wilson K-8 in the Amphitheater School District won The Lions of Arizona Annual Peace Poster Contest.

For over 30 years Lions Clubs around the world have sponsored children ages 11-13 to create their visions of peace through the creation of “peace posters,” a news release said. This year’s theme was “peace through service.”

The posters are judged locally and winners are chosen and submitted to be judged globally for the chance to win a $5,000 prize and a trip to the global award ceremony.

This year’s 12-year-old winner was sponsored by the Catalina Oro Valley Lions Club.

“Peace is not just a word meaning friendship, but it is the key to unite the world,” Preciado said.

For more information on the Lions of Arizona go to lionsarizona.org.

Amphi educator wins teacher excellence honor

Tucson Values Teachers awarded the December Teacher Excellence Award to an Amphitheater elementary educator.

Robyn Yewell, a fifth-grade teacher at Harelson Elementary, has taught in Amphi for the past nine years.