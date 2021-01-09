Education top issue for Arizona voters, poll finds

Education is still the top issue for Arizona voters, according to a poll from Expect More Arizona.

Statewide, 28% of 600 likely voters surveyed said education was their top issue, followed by health care and the economy and jobs. Education has surfaced as the top issue for six consecutive years.

Digging further into what education issues are important to people, 26% said a general lack of funding for schools topped the list, and 17% said teacher pay and support for teachers was most important.

Additionally, 16% of people said concerns around remote learning and a desire to get students back into classrooms were their top concern. Respondents agreed that the inequity and opportunity gaps outside of school often impacts student success in the classroom and that problem has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Voters recognize that a strong economic future isn’t possible without having difficult conversations about what it will take to close persistent opportunity gaps,” says Ron Butler, chair of the board of Expect More Arizona.

One of the most prevalent opportunity gaps is lack of access to internet or technology for online learning, along with food insecurity, housing insecurity and parental help with online learning at home.

While 66% of respondents said K-12 funding in the state is too low, only 29% of voters surveyed said schools would have enough funding as a result of Proposition 208, the Invest in Education Act passed by voters in November to raise close to $1 billion for education yearly from a surcharge on the state’s most wealthy residents.