Amphi Foundation, Cox and Comcast connect more children to free internet service

The Amphi Foundation is partnering with Cox and Comcast to give Amphitheater School District families in need free internet at home.

The Amphi Foundation and local nonprofit GRIN made an initial commitment of up to $35,000 to sponsor at least six months of free internet for families.

“While the Amphi Foundation’s mission has always been to promote academic excellence, this initiative speaks to the obvious importance of connecting students to their virtual classrooms and recognizes the need to connect our students emotionally, culturally, and socially to their peers and school communities,” said Leah Noreng, executive director of the Amphi Foundation.

To find out how to support the initiative, go to amphifoundation.org.

Amphitheater families in need of internet at home can contact Beth Lake at 520-696-5211 or blake@amphi.com.

Cooper Center’s virtual gala to tout new programs

The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning is hosting a virtual gala on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and will announce new programs for Southern Arizona students.