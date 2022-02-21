Arizona Legislature waives spending cap for schools to avoid crisis

PHOENIX — State senators gave final approval Monday to letting Arizona schools spend the money they've already been allocated for this budget year. The legislation, already approved by the House, does not require the governor's signature to take effect.

The 23-6 Senate vote comes just days before a voter-mandated constitutional provision would have forced public schools in Arizona to collectively cut more than $1.1 billion between now and the end of June. That would have equaled about 16% of the budget of each district.

That 1980 provision caps total K-12 education expenses at then-current levels, adjusted annually for inflation and student growth. But it also allows lawmakers to temporarily waive the cap with a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate, something they have done twice before.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, managed to line up 45 of the 60 members of his chamber a week ago.

But it took Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, until Monday to line up the last few of the votes needed from her 16-member GOP caucus.

All 14 Democrats had long since said they were in support. But several Republicans offered various reasons they were balking.

Some said they feared how waiving the cap this year might affect pending litigation over the future of a 3.5% surcharge on the wealthy to provide more K-12 funding. There also were some demands for lawmakers to approve other issues, like universal vouchers of public funds to let parents send their children to private and parochial schools.