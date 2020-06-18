Better contact tracing, cleaner dorms expected at UA when classes resume

Calling it a “game changer,” the University of Arizona took another step in its contact tracing effort to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

UA recently began testing the COVID Watch app, which uses low-energy Bluetooth technology on a device to provide timely contact tracing data. The app anonymously shares information through Bluetooth to identify other nearby devices then allows an infected person to send an anonymous alert to other app uses whom they may have exposed to the virus.

“The ability to scale up (tracing) this way through digital exposure notification is really going to help us,” said Joyce Schroeder, head of the University of Arizona’s Molecular and Cellular Biology department. “We need to test it to make sure it’s doing what we expect it to do but if it does we really hope it’s going to be a game changer.”

The app, combined with other tools such as telehealth, could be beneficial in rural Arizona, said Daniel Derksen, a public health professor at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“I think this tool along with others will really give us a much better tool than shutting everything down. We have to have more precise tools to do a better job.” Dersken said.

Another tool is being developed to help those conducting manual contact tracing, which involves identifying an infected person’s close contacts and alerting them of possible exposure.

The College of Public Health has partnered with the Maricopa County Public Health Department to build a curriculum to give contact tracers more guidelines .