1,500 more students headed to UA campus, 1,000 fewer than initially planned

The University of Arizona is adding about 1,500 more students to its campus this week after seeing reduced COVID-19 cases.

UA administrators initially planned for 2,500 more students. After consulting with professors and students, however, the number of students was reduced after several people said they were still nervous about in-person classes, UA President, Dr. Robert C. Robbins said Monday.

The 1,500 students will join 6,200 students who were attending “essential courses” with in-person classes of 30 or fewer students.

Robbins said he hopes professors take advantage of the cooler weather and hold some classes outdoors.

The decision to add students to campus comes after the UA has seen a reduction of COVID-19 cases. The university has recorded almost 2,400 cases among students, faculty and staff since Aug. 4. Recent campus testing shows a 0.6% positivity rate between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10.

