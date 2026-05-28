The U.S. Education Department, under the Biden administration, had said in August 2023 that it would move to recoup $72 million from the UA after the government canceled student loan debt for 2,300 Ashford borrowers.

UA officials said at the time that the university was not responsible, directly or indirectly, for the actions by Ashford and Zovio Inc., which occurred before UA acquired the online school. Zovio and Ashford retained all liabilities associated with Ashford’s operation prior to the sale, the UA said.

The Education Department under the Trump administration recently informed the UA that the federal government has dropped its efforts to get the $72 million from the UA.

How the UA's two online units differ

At Thursday's regents’ meeting, Prelock also outlined the mission, audience and functions of Arizona Online and UAGC.

In terms of admissions, Prelock said the standards for Arizona Online are exactly the same as the main campus, but for UAGC, it’s a “much more open access enrolment” strategy. She said the academic calendars for the two are also different, with Arizona Online being the same as the UA and UAGC having terms that start every two weeks.

“We’re really trying on the Arizona Online piece to give the students a flagship experience, but in a digital way with identical faculty and curriculum,” she said. “On the UAGC (piece), much more open access platform for adult learners that requires a lot more flexibility, so that they can learn where they’re at from an identity perspective.”

Prelock said Arizona Online uses research-intensive faculty, whereas UAGC employs practitioners or professors of practice. An Arizona Online degree is the same as a UA degree, while a UAGC degree is a UA degree with a global campus designation, she said.