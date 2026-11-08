Fewer out-of-state students at UA

In the last five years, the total number of in-state students at all three universities has increased by 6% and out-of-state students have increased by 13%.

But that growth is fueled by ASU, while UA and NAU both have fewer out-of-state students than before.

ASU’s in-state students increased by 5% and out-of-state students by 26%; UA’s in-state students increased by 8% and out-of-state students decreased by 7%; and NAU’s in-state students increased by 3% and out-of-state students decreased by 39%.

More students who qualify for aid

The total number of Arizona students eligible for Pell grants, a form of federal need-based financial aid given to undergraduate students, has increased by 28% in the last five years, going from 51,698 students in 2022 to 66,330 in academic year 2026-2027.

Since 2021, the number of Pell-eligible students at ASU increased by 39%, those at UA rose by 7%, and those at NAU by 2%.

“We have a growing number of students at the schools who are Pell-eligible students, which means we continue to make great progress as a system in attracting students who are relatively lower in income and (we) are giving them the opportunity to access the universities and what we have to offer,” Kendrex said.

More non-traditional students

Kendrex also said the numbers of non-traditional students and older students have increased over the last few years; there are more women than men enrolled, and the students are more racially and ethnically diverse.