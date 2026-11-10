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Pima Community College is establishing a new optics technician program within the college’s Applied Technology Division through a $634,000 gift from the family of James C. Wyant.

Wyant, an award-winning figure in optical sciences, invented a computerized optical system for high-precision surface measurements.

The donation, along with support from the Connie Hillman Family Foundation, will enable PCC to invest in an optics laboratory at its downtown campus within the Center of Excellence in Applied Technology, give scholarships to students, have specialized equipment, and give out faculty stipends.

The James C. Wyant Optics Technician Program will help students pursue profitable careers as optics technicians, while giving opportunities to other students who are more interested in continuing to study at the University of Arizona’s optical sciences college, where Wyant was founding dean.

“This generous investment will create meaningful opportunities for our students while strengthening Southern Arizona’s growing optics industry,” said PCC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Nasse in a news release.

Wyant’s contributions to optics and education "have had a lasting impact on our community. We are honored to carry that legacy forward by preparing the next generation of skilled professionals who will help shape the future of this important industry," Nasse said.

The Tucson area has been known as “Optics Valley” due to being home to a high concentration of optics companies, spurred by the formation of UA’s Optical Sciences Center in 1964, now the Wyant College of Optical Sciences.