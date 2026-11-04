Pima County voters approved Pima Community College’s $250 million bond proposal to modernize aging college facilities dating back to the 1970s, expand workforce training for students, and improve student support and public safety infrastructure.
With votes from 99.6% of precincts counted in Tuesday's election, PCC’s Proposition 430 passed with 51% in favor and 49% against.
The approval will cost an average Pima County homeowner with a property at an assessed value of $250,000 about $31.11 each year, or $2.59 per month, for 20 years.
This was the first time in more than 30 years that the college sought approval from voters for general obligation bond debt, PCC said.
PCC needs the bond because it has faced a total loss of $221 million in state funding since 2009, according to its website.
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The college said it needs the funding from the bond to:
Expand training for students in programs including information technology, first responders and its new baccalaureate program in teacher education;
Modernize infrastructure that dates back to the 1970s;
Refinance existing debt so nearly $4 million can be freed up annually to support college programs.
The $250 million will be divided across PCC's campuses: $24.7 million for the Desert Vista campus; $63.04 million for the downtown campus; $51 million for the east campus; $10 million for the northwest campus; and $51.7 million for the west campus.
If the bond had been rejected, PCC wouldn’t have had the money to build new workforce training facilities, renovate old and antiquated facilities or bridge more than $56 million in deferred maintenance, PCC’s website said. To meet those needs, the college might have had to consider increasing tuition significantly, among other actions.
PCC Chancellor Jeffrey Nasse told the Star the approval is a significant investment in the college’s future and the communities it serves, and helps address “critical infrastructure needs” and improve learning environments for students.
Nasse said the bond will "strengthen our ability to provide affordable, high-quality education and workforce training that meets the evolving needs of Southern Arizona.”
PCC said strict public oversight will be provided through the college’s elected governing board, which will review and approve contracts and purchases that exceed $250,000 for contractors, equipment and other items, and get regular updates on the progress during public meetings.
The funds will also be overseen through the governing board’s finance and audit committee and the State Auditor General’s Office.
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Arizona, had urged Pima County residents to vote for the bond, saying PCC has “opened doors for students who might otherwise have been unable to afford higher education, helped working parents gain new skills and build better lives for their families, and prepared generations of Southern Arizonans for good-paying careers.”
The breakdown of the $250 million in general obligation bond debt is as follows:
$39.8 million to consolidate first responder programs at PCC’s east campus;
$29 million to move PCC’s police station functions to the downtown campus;
$27.3 million to renovate student success and support centers, to integrate enrollment, advising, financial aid, adult education services, testing and assessment, workforce, wraparound support services, and more for students;
$57 million to modernize and expand academic spaces, by consolidating cyber and information technology programs at PCC’s Desert Vista campus to increase capacity and offer students flexible course scheduling;
$58.9 million to update and improve information technology equipment and other facilities, including aging electrical systems, roofs, heating and cooling, and essential utilities;
$38 million to refinance existing revenue bonds at better terms, save PCC up to $2.8 million in future interest payments, and free up $4 million each year to reinvest in educating students.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.