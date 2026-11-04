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Pima County voters approved Pima Community College’s $250 million bond proposal to modernize aging college facilities dating back to the 1970s, expand workforce training for students, and improve student support and public safety infrastructure.

With votes from 99.6% of precincts counted in Tuesday's election, PCC’s Proposition 430 passed with 51% in favor and 49% against.

The approval will cost an average Pima County homeowner with a property at an assessed value of $250,000 about $31.11 each year, or $2.59 per month, for 20 years.

This was the first time in more than 30 years that the college sought approval from voters for general obligation bond debt, PCC said.

PCC needs the bond because it has faced a total loss of $221 million in state funding since 2009, according to its website.

The college said it needs the funding from the bond to:

Expand training for students in programs including information technology, first responders and its new baccalaureate program in teacher education;

Modernize infrastructure that dates back to the 1970s;

Refinance existing debt so nearly $4 million can be freed up annually to support college programs.

The $250 million will be divided across PCC's campuses: $24.7 million for the Desert Vista campus; $63.04 million for the downtown campus; $51 million for the east campus; $10 million for the northwest campus; and $51.7 million for the west campus.