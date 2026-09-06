Addressing the nationwide decline in enrollment at colleges and universities, Nasse said he reads what’s being reported in the media and sees that the perception of a college degree’s importance has certainly gone down. But he thinks that for community colleges, including PCC, while they do offer degrees, they’re more focused on orienting students to the workforce.

“We have a lot of certifications, we talk about the idea of a credential of value. So, I think always for prospective students, it is a value proposition,” he said.

“What are they going to invest in this process?” Nasse said. “It’s time, it’s some level of money, and then, what are they thinking they’re going to get out of it? So, I think community colleges in general, and certainly Pima may be benefitting from that consideration. You can go in and get a certificate in a particular field, or a two-year degree, or whatever it would be, and I know that you’re going to realize that benefit coming out of it.”

PCC’s application numbers are also up by 6% in comparison to last fall at nearly 13,500.

Nasse said PCC’s increasing numbers might also be a consequence of the flexible education the community college offers, where it also has classes starting later in September as well as in October. The number of students will continue to shift, he said, adding that some students may leave and more will come in.