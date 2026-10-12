As for Sigma Tau Gamma, in a letter Sept. 2, Mohr stated that in the fall of 2025, new members were subjected to hazing practices including being forced to consume “large quantities of alcohol and live goldfish.” The new members were also subjected to “screaming, degradation and threats from active members,” Mohr stated.

“The University of Arizona will not tolerate further violations that puts students in harm’s way,” UA said in a statement Monday. “Mandatory advisor meetings will continue for all IFC chapters, and advisors must attend each meeting. If an advisor fails to attend, the chapter will be removed from good standing with Fraternity & Sorority Programs.”

The misconduct reports in the fall semester came after four UA fraternities were investigated for serious hazing allegations in the spring of this year.

Tyler Vallely, a member of UA’s academic fraternity Alpha Gamma Rho who is studying to be a high school teacher, said there should be consistency when it comes to any type of punishment or discipline.

He noted the nationwide protest last Thursday in solidarity with the former Cornell student, “Jane Doe,” who has filed a lawsuit saying she was drugged and gang raped at a fraternity house at the New York school in 2024.

“I think that’s put an increasing pressure on the fraternities, which I think is a valid reaction,” said Vallely, spokesperson for UA's Alpha Gamma Rho, which is one of the 16 fraternities whose suspensions were lifted.