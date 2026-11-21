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Arizona's public universities are pushing sorority and fraternity recruitment later in the school year following high-profile incidents of reported misconduct over the last year.

Starting in the 2027-28 school year, recruitment of first-year students by Greek life organizations across the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University will take place in the spring instead of the fall.

The change was needed to give new students more time to adjust to campus life before joining a fraternity or sorority, university officials said.

UA Provost Patricia Prelock and Amanda Kraus, vice president for student affairs, said the dean of students will meet with local and national Greek life leaders to go over the change in the coming days.

"Many universities across the country host Greek recruitment in the spring," the leaders said in a letter to students. "We believe it is the right approach for our students as they begin their academic journey. We will evaluate the new process at the end of the first year and adjust as needed."

The change applies to all fraternities and sororities under the Interfraternity Council and National Panhellenic Conference. The announcement did not address organizations under the United Sorority & Fraternity Council, which includes several identity-based and multicultural Greek organizations.

The Interfraternity Councils at the three universities balked at the change, calling on university leaders to reverse their decision and include the group in future policy changes.