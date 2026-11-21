Arizona's public universities are pushing sorority and fraternity recruitment later in the school year following high-profile incidents of reported misconduct over the last year.
Starting in the 2027-28 school year, recruitment of first-year students by Greek life organizations across the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University will take place in the spring instead of the fall.
The change was needed to give new students more time to adjust to campus life before joining a fraternity or sorority, university officials said.
UA Provost Patricia Prelock and Amanda Kraus, vice president for student affairs, said the dean of students will meet with local and national Greek life leaders to go over the change in the coming days.
"Many universities across the country host Greek recruitment in the spring," the leaders said in a letter to students. "We believe it is the right approach for our students as they begin their academic journey. We will evaluate the new process at the end of the first year and adjust as needed."
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The change applies to all fraternities and sororities under the Interfraternity Council and National Panhellenic Conference. The announcement did not address organizations under the United Sorority & Fraternity Council, which includes several identity-based and multicultural Greek organizations.
The Interfraternity Councils at the three universities balked at the change, calling on university leaders to reverse their decision and include the group in future policy changes.
"Fraternities improve student retention and help first-year students make the transition to college, which is why dozens of campuses are ending deferred recruitment," the groups said in a public statement, referring to spring recruitment. "Students should decide for themselves when to join, just as they can with any other student activity."
The change comes a month after UA officials temporarily placed all of the school's fraternities on an activities suspension due to an abnormally high number of investigations. At the time, nearly half of the 21 fraternities within the Interfraternity Council, the local governing body for fraternities at UA, were under active investigation or facing sanctions.
In January, an 18-year-old NAU student died after a suspected hazing incident just off of NAU's campus. Colin Martinez died of alcohol poisoning, with his autopsy finding that he had a blood alcohol concentration that was five times the legal limit. The former leader of the fraternity was sentenced to jail time in September after pleading guilty to hazing involving the consumption of a substance that caused harm.
Greek life organizations have also faced scrutiny in recent months in response to an alleged sexual assault at a Cornell University fraternity in 2024.