Kharchenkov got into the paint just about anytime he wanted to. He got to the foul line 16 times. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. He had one of Arizona’s three steals.

Only two players who played at least 11 minutes avoided negative plus/minus ratings: Kharchenkov and Mandaquit both put up zeroes. Not ideal, but it beats the alternative.

Kharchenkov did turn the ball over three times. He still has a tendency to over-dribble, plowing into traffic with his head down and without a definitive plan.

But it’s hard to argue with the overall production. Kharchenkov looked like a potential Big 12 Player of the Year. The preseason pick for that award was one of his teammates. About Big Mo ...

3. Mo or less

Krivas scored only eight points. The TNT broadcast crew was getting on his case.

Yes, there were moments where he seemed frustrated. That possession where Arizona could have tied? Krivas threw the ball away. He fired it into the corner, where no Wildcats were. Check that; no Wildcats who were in the game at the time. A few were standing in the bench area. I assume that’s what Krivas saw.

Krivas was surrounded by Bruins when he touched the ball, and that happened throughout the night. It’s going to happen all season long. Such is the case when you’re 7-foot-2 and the focal point of the halfcourt offense.