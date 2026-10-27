While mining companies like Resolution Copper offer apprenticeships to help students obtain journeyman electrician status and other such needed skilled positions to help fill that gap, the PROSPECT program will support creating professionals by obtaining college degrees.

With fewer students entering the pipeline to obtain degrees, the federal government knew it would have to do something to grow new engineers.

Based on the plans submitted to compete for the prize, 50% of the grant will go directly toward student support, Robertson said. "Depending on the university, that manifests in different ways."

The other 50% will support universities' efforts to double graduates with mining, processing and recycling degrees. And those jobs pay well: Robertson said starting pay ranges from the high five figures to the low six figures. And, she said, graduates enjoy a nearly 100% job placement rate.

Robertson said that because the universities are primarily land-grant institutions, they cover much of the nation.

The grants may also provide opportunities for students coming from lower-income communities to earn degrees in high-paying fields. About 28% of UA's 54,000 students are the first in their family to attend a university. From an economic perspective, she said, most of these universities are also the largest universities in their state in terms of first-time students and Pell Grant recipients.

Also, as part of PROSPECT's 10-year plan to jump-start the number of Americans entering the critical minerals field, Robertson said the program will perform outreach in the K-12 schools and in summer programs.