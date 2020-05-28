UA steps up in-state student recruiting during coronavirus outbreak

The University of Arizona is upping its recruitment effort of in-state students during the coronavirus pandemic, an administrator told the Arizona Board of Regents in a meeting Thursday.

“We know that there are a large number of students who are residents of our state, who maybe were thinking of going out of state and are now in that uncertain place and they’re very much looking at staying in state and staying closer to home, which we welcome,” Kasey Urquidez, the UA’s vice president of enrollment management told Regents. “So we are still doing a number of different outreach activities to reach out to our Arizona residents through text, through email, through webinars.”

Leaders said it’s important to recruit and retain students from Arizona after the school saw an increase in full-time out-of-state undergraduates in 2019,but a decrease in in-state graduate and online enrollment.

The UA has used its recruiting strategies including the “First Cats” initiative to provide support to first-generation college students as well as its Pell Pledge Grant, a financial aid award for lower-income first-year students in the state.