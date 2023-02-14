Students and employees in Flowing Wells' 10 schools will be able to more quickly report emergencies now that the district installed “panic buttons."

The emergency alert system includes panic button software that can be discreetly activated from computers, a safety app for smartphones, and physical duress buttons that can rest on or under desks, Flowing Wells Unified School District announced Tuesday.

The new features will allow staff to trigger a lockdown from their computers and smartphones in case of an emergency on campus.

“The security of our students and staff is critical, and we’re proud to be partnering with 911Cellular as part of our commitment to keeping our schools as safe as possible,” said Kimberly Parkinson, the district's associate superintendent, in a news release

The Flowing Wells district, which largely covers northwestern Tucson, serves approximately 6,000 students in its 10 schools.