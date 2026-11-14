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“Dear members of the TUSD governing board, is the district using ChatGPT and AI to decide which schools will be closed and why?”

The question was read aloud by Tucson Unified School District governing board clerk Natalie Luna Rose on behalf of local education advocate Betts Putnam-Hidalgo. It drew laughs from the crowd at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The laughs turned to gasps as board member Sadie Shaw responded that the district’s consultant, De La Cruz Leadership Solutions, had used ChatGPT to analyze feedback collected during community meetings on potential closures.

“Our consultant, Mr. De la Cruz, and his company did mention to me that the information collected at the (community engagement) sessions was collected and synthesized via ChatGPT,” Shaw said.

TUSD hired consultant Bill de la Cruz for $75,000 to advise district officials and collect community feedback on potential closures. The district has proposed closing seven schools.

Shaw said the price tag was “absolutely not” worth the work. “I don't know if consultants are ever worth what they charge,” she said.

Governing board, district thoughts on AI use

De la Cruz led four community engagement sessions in September, three in person and one online. During the meetings, he walked participants through district data before asking them to discuss their concerns and opportunities for the district.

The use of ChatGPT concerned Shaw, who said she attended every meeting and took her own notes.