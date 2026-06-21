Prefer us on Google Learn More

Tucson Unified School District associate general counsel Michael Areinoff was appointed last week to be a Pima County Superior Court judge, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo announced at Tuesday's governing board meeting.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment Friday, May 12.

"Throughout his career, Mr. Areinoff has dutifully served the people of Pima County," Hobbs said in a news release. "His skills as an attorney and his dedication to public service and access to justice demonstrate that he is well prepared to be a judge, and I wish him all the best as he takes on this new role."

Areinoff has served as associate general counsel for the Tucson Unified School District since 2021 and previously served as legal counsel for the district from 2008 to 2010.

"TUSD is filled with people who care deeply about serving their community by educating our children," he told the Star in an email statement. "I’ve been honored to work with those people and do my part in that service as an attorney for TUSD. And I am very much looking forward to continuing to serve this community on the Superior Court."

Areinoff's appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joan L. Wagener.

Administrative appointments

The Tucson Unified governing board also approved two interim administrative positions at Tuesday's meeting:

Interim principal of Marshall Elementary School — Siobhan Daniel

Interim assistant principal of Pistor Middle School — Annette Bejarano