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Sunnyside Unified School District sent a warning to families regarding a viral, nationwide social media hoax known as the "Cat in the Hat" trend.

The trend involves AI-doctored photos and video making it appear as though the Dr. Seuss character was threatening specific schools and communities, the district said Wednesday. According to Fox 10 Phoenix, more than 10 juveniles have already been arrested across the country.

"We are aware of circulating posts that reference some of our schools. District security is working closely with school administrators and law enforcement to assess the content and determine its source," the district said in its statement. "The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that there is no evidence to believe that this is a credible threat to our schools."

The district asked parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of creating and sharing threatening content online.

If someone encounters one of these posts, they're encouraged to:

— Take a screenshot including the username, date and time

— Report it to the school and law enforcement

— Report it on the social media platform