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A Marana Unified School District bus was stuck in a flooded wash Tuesday morning near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road.

According to the district, roadway closure signs had been placed at the flooded roadway Monday, but were changed to ‘Proceed with Caution’ signs.

A driver nearby called the Pima County Sheriff’s Department about 7 a.m., saying the bus was stuck in a mixture of mud and water.

There were 19 students and one driver on board. First responders from the Picture Rocks Fire Department safely removed all of the passengers from the bus at 8:45 a.m. District administration was also on-site to assist and contacted families of the students.

Students were either transferred to the second bus and sent to school, or families could arrange to pick up their child.

The driver was not cited by law enforcement, the district says.

PCSD said the roadway remained closed Tuesday because of flooding.