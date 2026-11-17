“Those concerns are still real," Metcalf said. "It appears to me it’d be very hard for him. He could choose to abide by probation, but he could choose not to abide by probation.”

Stiles said while the county was similarly concerned, prosecutors didn't think it was right to keep Myers behind bars since the investigation into the newfound evidence could take time.

"I don’t think it's fair to Mr. Myers, given his rights, to be sitting in custody," Stiles said.

The Pima County Attorney's Office maintained, however, that they still believed Myers was guilty of violating his probation conditions.

Stiles told Metcalf the office plans to continue reviewing evidence and will decide later whether they want to pursue new filings to revoke Myers’ probation, which could land the YouTuber back in prison. He was serving time in Arizona State Prison-Kingman.

Metcalf scheduled a status conference Dec. 8 to decide what would happen next.

Myers' attorney, Mark Resnick, told The Arizona Republic he continued to believe the probation conditions were overly broad and that his client was punished for First Amendment-protected activity. He didn't mention his concerns at the hearing. He said his priority was getting Myers out of prison.

"If he has to surrender his speech for now, he’ll do that to breathe free," Resnick said.

At the start of the hearing, Metcalf praised county prosecutors for bringing the evidence forward, stressing that it was a prosecutor's job to pursue justice. That happening in this case, he said, demonstrated the strength of the justice system.