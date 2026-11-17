A Tucson YouTuber was ordered freed from prison after county prosecutors showed a judge evidence suggesting the victim or her husband, a city prosecutor, may have drafted harassing emails that helped put the content creator behind bars.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Douglas Metcalf said new information from Pima County Deputy Attorney Rachel Stiles was enough to warrant releasing 43-year-old Lane Myers, who was sentenced to prison for 3 years just last month for violating probation. The case involved Shannon Walker, wife of Tucson city prosecutor Matthew Walker.
The evidence was discussed only in broad strokes at the Nov. 17 hearing. Instead, Stiles submitted the information to Metcalf under seal, which shields it from public view. Stiles said she was trying to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
People are also reading…
Metcalf’s ruling puts Myers back on probation and means he was free to go home shortly after the hearing. It does not overturn his initial felony convictions of stalking and harassing Shannon Walker, which he pled guilty to in July 2025.
Myers, in a statement, thanked prosecutors for bringing the evidence forward. He thanked Metcalf at the hearing for "giving me the opportunity to show I can follow conditions."
Metcalf was trepidatious to release Myers, noting that the content creator had a history of violating conditions. He pointed to testimony from Myers' probation officer, who said Myers was escalating in intensity against the victim before his probation was revoked.
“Those concerns are still real," Metcalf said. "It appears to me it’d be very hard for him. He could choose to abide by probation, but he could choose not to abide by probation.”
Stiles said while the county was similarly concerned, prosecutors didn't think it was right to keep Myers behind bars since the investigation into the newfound evidence could take time.
"I don’t think it's fair to Mr. Myers, given his rights, to be sitting in custody," Stiles said.
The Pima County Attorney's Office maintained, however, that they still believed Myers was guilty of violating his probation conditions.
Stiles told Metcalf the office plans to continue reviewing evidence and will decide later whether they want to pursue new filings to revoke Myers’ probation, which could land the YouTuber back in prison. He was serving time in Arizona State Prison-Kingman.
Metcalf scheduled a status conference Dec. 8 to decide what would happen next.
Myers' attorney, Mark Resnick, told The Arizona Republic he continued to believe the probation conditions were overly broad and that his client was punished for First Amendment-protected activity. He didn't mention his concerns at the hearing. He said his priority was getting Myers out of prison.
"If he has to surrender his speech for now, he’ll do that to breathe free," Resnick said.
At the start of the hearing, Metcalf praised county prosecutors for bringing the evidence forward, stressing that it was a prosecutor's job to pursue justice. That happening in this case, he said, demonstrated the strength of the justice system.
Prosecutors found new evidence
Myers was sentenced to three years in prison in early October for violating probation by posting videos about Shannon Walker. He had pled guilty in July 2025 to felony charges of stalking and harassing her; as part of his plea, he agreed to probation conditions that restricted his ability to post about the Walkers.
The county attorney accused Myers of violating his probation this past summer by making videos on YouTube about the Walkers that also led others to email Shannon Walker threatening and harassing messages.
The claims that Myers’ videos led to others harassing Shannon Walker came into question a few weeks ago when county prosecutors found evidence connecting one of the emails to an IP address associated with the Walkers’ home.
Tucson police seized the Walkers’ devices, including Matthew Walker’s city-issued laptop, and he was placed on paid leave Nov. 5.
Shannon Walker appeared at the Nov. 17 hearing virtually but offered no comments when given the opportunity.
Taylor Seely's role covering First Amendment issues at The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com is made possible by a collaboration among Freedom Forum, Journalism Funding Partners and the USA TODAY Network. Freedom Forum does not provide editorial input.