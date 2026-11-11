“It's very much practical learning,” McCollum said. “Really project based, okay, kids doing things with their hands.”

The investment needed is an estimated $525,000 for the 600 students who would be sent to Santa Rita and Sabino.

Board members excited, but cautious

Board member Sadie Shaw said she was excited by the idea of introducing CTE courses to sixth through eighth grade students, stating she’d “love to see this at every one of our middle schools.”

“This could be really huge for all our students, and will, I'm sure, increase dramatically our participation in CTE at the high school level,” Shaw said.

Board member Jennifer Eckstrom said she was happy to see “Santa Rita is getting the love that they deserve.”

“I just wish the district was better at promoting what Santa Rita has to offer to these students,” she said.

Eckstrom said she did, however, still want to hear any negative feedback or concerns from families before moving forward into December’s vote.

Shaw requested cost estimates for upgrades and renovations at Utterback, which district officials did not immediately have information on. Utterback, currently a middle school, would need new facilities, such as Kindergarten bathrooms, to make the school better suited for young students.

Board member Val Romero said as much as programs matter in the consolidation process, he’d like to see those renovations prioritized as well.